Wednesday Sep 02 2020
Britain’s stand-up comedian Ian Royce passes away at age of 51

Wednesday Sep 02, 2020

Britain’s stand-up comedian Ian Royce passes away at age of 51

Britain’s Got Talent star and stand-up comedian Ian Royce has died of ‘severe pneumonia and multiple organ failure’. He was 51.

Ivan Royce was best known for his warm-up act on Britain’s Got Talent. He also worked for the Britain’s The X Factor and Piers Morgan's Life Stories.

The actor’s family shared the sad news on Ian’s Twitter handle on Tuesday evening.

The statement reads: “It is with our greatest regret that we have to tell you all that Ian has passed away today from severe pneumonia and multiple organ failure.”

The statement further says, “He was in no pain and was surrounded by friends and family. He put up a good fight but is in a better place now. Roxanne x.”

Britain’s Got Talent’s hosts, Geordie duo Ant and Dec, have paid tribute to Royce, calling him ‘an integral part’ of the show.

