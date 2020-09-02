Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 02 2020
Brad Pitt spills the beans about his joint venture with ex-wife Angelina Jolie

Wednesday Sep 02, 2020

Hollywood's former flames Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s marriage may have come to an end their business partnership is stronger than ever.

In an interview with People magazine, the Fight Club hunk spilled the beans about his joint wine venture with his ex-wife, a rosé champagne brand called Fleur de Miraval, which he hinted would soon be hitting the markets.

"Champagne conjures up feelings of celebration, quality, prestige, and luxury. But rosé Champagne is still relatively unknown. Backed by our success with Miraval in Provence, I wanted us to try to create the defining brand of rosé Champagne, focusing all our efforts on just this one color,” said Pitt.

He further detailed how the drink was created through the traditional saignee method and was classified as an authentic champagne by getting produced within the northeastern Champagne department of France.

"The result is spectacular and I'm very proud of it. Miraval isn't a 'celebrity' wine for me. Above all, it's a wonderful, exceptional estate that I fell in love with, and that I continue to invest in to make it one of the finest estates in Provence.”

“For the wine, I partnered with the Perrin family. They have been winemakers for five generations. Together, we're in it for the long term. It's not just a passing trend,” he said. 

