Mehwish Hayat looks ethereal in a statement off-shoulder top

Mehwish Hayat never fails to impress her Instagram family of four million with her breathtaking looks.

The stunning actress always keeps her fans hooked to her posts in one way or another.



Hayat, on Saturday, took to Instagram to upload an ethereal picture of hers, which has left her fans awe-struck over her beauty.

In the photo, the Challawa starlet can be seen rocking an olive green off-shoulder top, which she paired with a pair of denim jeans.

Her hair is done in simple waves, with her smokey eyes making a bold statement.

Hayat captioned the picture, "The Joke’s on you !"

Check out Mehwish Hayat's latest picture here







