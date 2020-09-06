Kim Kardashian steps into the lifestyle space after trademarking 'KKW Home'

After a successful dabble in beauty and fashion, reality TV star Kim Kardashian has reportedly set her sights on the lifestyle market.

According to documents obtained by E! News the beauty guru has since trademarked KKW Home and, while details regarding any plans are still hush hush, reports speculate the star will be throwing in a plethora of homeware and lifestyle products into her new business venture.

According to the documents, fans can expect to find "towels, shower curtains, textiles for home furnishings, comforters, aromatherapy diffusers, bath products, body sponges, bathroom candles, household containers for storing and organizing cosmetics” in her line.

A move into KKW Home seems to be the logical next step as her previous business endeavors, in beauty and SKIMS, perfectly compliment her brand's leap forward.