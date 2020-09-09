Can't connect right now! retry
Do we hear wedding bells for David Harbour and Lily Allen?

Wednesday Sep 09, 2020

David Harbour completed his marriage paperwork with Lily Allen in Las Vegas

Wedding bells seem to be chiming for American actor David Harbour and singer-songwriter Lily Allen, unleashing a wave of excitement amongst fans amid a dreary year. 

According to a report by Us Weekly, the Stranger Things actor completed his marriage paperwork after he was spotted at Las Vegas’ Clark County Clerk’s Office on September 6.

While the two are yet to make the news public, they have been romantically involved for a while since they made their debut together as a couple at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The two had sparked rumours of an engagement after Allen was seen sporting a ring during a night out with her beau back in December 2019. She also indirectly confirmed the engagement through a discreet Instagram post of her mirror selfie where she was also seen wearing the ring.

"Daily Mail readers gon say it’s photoshop. I AM RIPPED don’t @ me,” she wrote in the caption. 

