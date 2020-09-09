Leonardo DiCaprio tried to hide his smoking from mom Irmelin in his 20s: report

US actor and producer Leonardo DiCaprio tried to hide his smoking habit from his mother Irmelin Indenbirken, who is also an actress and producer in 1990s when he was in his early 20s.



The Daily Mail, quoting photographer Steve Eichner, reported that in 1994 DiCaprio was snapped by him at Club USA buying something from a cigarette-and-candy-girl, however, the Titanic star was not happy about it.

The photographer claimed the actor came to him and requested not to use this photo. When asked what was the issue with this photo, he said, “I was buying cigarettes and I don’t want my mother to know about my smoking.”

According to the report, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor is extremely close to his mother.

Meanwhile, Leo was spotted on the beaches of Malibu with her girlfriend Camila Morrone, where the couple celebrated the Labor Day on weekend.

The Titanic star and Camila were first linked in 2017 and have been together ever since.