Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Leonardo DiCaprio tried to hide his smoking from mom Irmelin in his 20s: report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 09, 2020

Leonardo DiCaprio tried to hide his smoking from mom Irmelin in his 20s: report

US actor and producer Leonardo DiCaprio tried to hide his smoking habit from his mother Irmelin Indenbirken, who is also an actress and producer in 1990s when he was in his early 20s.

The Daily Mail, quoting photographer Steve Eichner, reported that in 1994 DiCaprio was snapped by him at Club USA buying something from a cigarette-and-candy-girl, however, the Titanic star was not happy about it.

The photographer claimed the actor came to him and requested not to use this photo. When asked what was the issue with this photo, he said, “I was buying cigarettes and I don’t want my mother to know about my smoking.”

According to the report, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor is extremely close to his mother.

Meanwhile, Leo was spotted on the beaches of Malibu with her girlfriend Camila Morrone, where the couple celebrated the Labor Day on weekend.

The Titanic star and Camila were first linked in 2017 and have been together ever since.

More From Entertainment:

Kangana Ranaut flays Uddhav Thackeray and Karan Johar: 'I live or die, will expose you'

Kangana Ranaut flays Uddhav Thackeray and Karan Johar: 'I live or die, will expose you'
Home invader wanted to kill Eminem

Home invader wanted to kill Eminem
Selena Gomez reveals she doesn't read social media, TikTok comments

Selena Gomez reveals she doesn't read social media, TikTok comments

Angelina Jolie has a secret Instagram account?

Angelina Jolie has a secret Instagram account?

Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski shares stunning selfie with a sweet caption

Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski shares stunning selfie with a sweet caption
'Is Meghan Markle a robot?': Viral video that left people guessing

'Is Meghan Markle a robot?': Viral video that left people guessing

When Queen Elizabeth defended Sophie Wessex after she made controversial remarks

When Queen Elizabeth defended Sophie Wessex after she made controversial remarks

Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun teases fans with look from new TV series

Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun teases fans with look from new TV series

Superman actor Henry Cavill helps people take part in 'The Durrell Challenge 2020'

Superman actor Henry Cavill helps people take part in 'The Durrell Challenge 2020'
Machine Gun Kelly admits album cover for his 'Tickets To My Downfall' was stolen from a photo

Machine Gun Kelly admits album cover for his 'Tickets To My Downfall' was stolen from a photo
Esra Bilgic plays piano in her latest video, wins hearts

Esra Bilgic plays piano in her latest video, wins hearts
Meghan Markle deems herself a ‘big fan’ of her ‘Suits’ character, Rachel Zane

Meghan Markle deems herself a ‘big fan’ of her ‘Suits’ character, Rachel Zane

Latest

view all