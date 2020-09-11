Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Sep 11 2020
Ayeza Khan says 'I put nothing above my kids'

Friday Sep 11, 2020

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has said that her children, daughter Hoorain Taimoor and son Rayan Taimoor, give her the strength she needs to face her biggest fights and jump over biggest obstacles.

The Mehar Posh actress took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo with the kids and wrote a heartfelt message saying, “It's impossible for me to express how much I love these two angels and how far I am willing to go for their future.”

“They give me the strength I need to face my biggest fights and jump over my biggest obstacles.

“Always my first priority. I put nothing above my kids. My family, the love of my life,” Ayeza Khan further said.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

On the work front, Ayeza is currently seen in romantic drama series Mehar Posh alongside husband Danish Taimoor.

