Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Zoom calls attended by a special royal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's one-year-old son Archie reportedly barges in during their video calls.



The Duke and Duchess, who keep in touch with their patronages and charities with Zoom calls, are unexpectedly joined by their beloved son.



Omid Scobie, a 'Finding Freedom' author and royal reporter, revealed: "I loved discovering those details about their daily Zoom calls with the various initiatives and people that they work with. And how Archie is no stranger to climbing in front of the web camera and making little impromptu cameos."

Back in May, the Sussexes shared a rare glimpse of their son for his first birthday. Meghan read the children's book "Duck! Rabbit!" in a video for Save the Children UK's Instagram. Even in that brief reading, one can tell Archie has a flair for the on-camera theatrics.

They also wished Queen Elizabeth II a happy 94th birthday over Zoom, according to a report. Archie, at one point, turned to his father Harry and repeatedly cooed, "da da, dada."

Archie has reportedly been loving doing FaceTime playdates with other small children they have in their lives, according to a media outlet.

If the one-year-old ever has to do virtual learning, we're thinking he'll take to it quite naturally.