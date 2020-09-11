Meghan Markle and Prince Harry accused of backing out of charity event for Netflix deal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are facing criticism for signing a deal with Netflix as Twitter users launched a campaign against the streaming giant for promoting what they said pedophilia.

Thousands of people launched a call to boycott Netflix on Thursday over the French film "Mignonnes" -- known as "Cuties" in English -- angry that its young stars were portrayed in a sexualized way.

Several people expressed outrage over the royal couple's decision to back-out of a charity event for wounded soldiers. They were of the view that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose to withdraw from the event in the wake of their Netflix deal.

"Mr & Mrs Markle pull the plug on glittering Invictus Games fundraiser for wounded soldiers due to be shown on Amazon, after signing £112million deal with rivals Netflix.

How sad. He isn't even allowed to keep his passion projects. She's pure evil," wrote a user while targeting Meghan.

After the couple's sudden decision to withdraw, their lawyer explained: “The true position is that the format of the event was no longer viable in light of Covid-19 . . . this was an independent decision made prior to a partnership with Netflix. The duke remains committed as ever to the Invictus Games.”

The royal couple's decision didn't sit well with many people who speculated that their charitable priorities of the royal couple have changed.