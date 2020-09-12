Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 12 2020
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton pregnancy: Duchess explains how she battled her health complications

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 12, 2020

As the royal fans anxiously await to find out who the next mother will be, reports are throwing light on Kate Middleton’s past pregnancy and how she battled the complications.

Unearthed reports show how the Duchess of Cambridge’s pregnancy with Prince George had been filled with quite a lot of challenges pertaining to her health and how she dealt with them all.

Suffering from hyperemesis, the duchess faced extreme morning sickness which she battled through supplementary hydration and nutrients.

Kate’s condition was so bad that she had to eventually be moved to King Edward VII Hospital in order to be treated for the condition.

She later explained how she took a number of hypnobirthing classes to keep herself calm during labour and to keep morning sickness at bay.

Kate had spoken on Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, where she said: “It was through hyperemesis that I really realised the power of the mind over the body because I really had to try everything and everything to try and help me through it."

“I’m not going to say that William was standing there sort of, chanting sweet nothings at me. He definitely wasn’t!” she said.

“I didn’t even ask him about it, but it was just something I wanted to do for myself. I saw the power of it really, the meditation and the deep breathing and things like that - that they teach you in hypnobirthing - when I was really sick and actually I realised that this was something I could take control of, I suppose, during labour,” she went on to say.

“It was hugely powerful and because it had been so bad during pregnancy, I actually really quite liked labour,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry was ‘devastated’, Meghan was ‘heartbroken’ over losing his military titles

Prince Harry was ‘devastated’, Meghan was ‘heartbroken’ over losing his military titles
Priyanka Chopra’s new hairstyle wins the internet

Priyanka Chopra’s new hairstyle wins the internet
Royal family ‘hoping’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ‘uphold royal values’

Royal family ‘hoping’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to ‘uphold royal values’
Harry Styles replaces Shia LeBeouf for Oliva Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling'

Harry Styles replaces Shia LeBeouf for Oliva Wilde's 'Don't Worry Darling'
Johnny Depp ‘grateful’ to fans for support amidst grueling court war with Amber Heard

Johnny Depp ‘grateful’ to fans for support amidst grueling court war with Amber Heard
Queen Elizabeth’s guards raided by police after a handful tested positive for cocaine

Queen Elizabeth’s guards raided by police after a handful tested positive for cocaine

Brad Pitt ‘never wants to get married’ to Nicole Poturalski or ‘live with her’

Brad Pitt ‘never wants to get married’ to Nicole Poturalski or ‘live with her’
Naya Rivera’s painful last word before she died revealed by her son

Naya Rivera’s painful last word before she died revealed by her son
Prince William, Kate Middleton termed ‘wannabes’ for using Harry Styles track

Prince William, Kate Middleton termed ‘wannabes’ for using Harry Styles track
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attacked once again over their ‘list of demands’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attacked once again over their ‘list of demands’
Royal departure: Prince Harry stands at sixth position in line of succession?

Royal departure: Prince Harry stands at sixth position in line of succession?
Queen Elizabeth forced to spend time apart from Kate Middleton's kids

Queen Elizabeth forced to spend time apart from Kate Middleton's kids

Latest

view all