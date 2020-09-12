Kate Middleton pregnancy: Duchess explains how she battled her health complications

As the royal fans anxiously await to find out who the next mother will be, reports are throwing light on Kate Middleton’s past pregnancy and how she battled the complications.

Unearthed reports show how the Duchess of Cambridge’s pregnancy with Prince George had been filled with quite a lot of challenges pertaining to her health and how she dealt with them all.

Suffering from hyperemesis, the duchess faced extreme morning sickness which she battled through supplementary hydration and nutrients.

Kate’s condition was so bad that she had to eventually be moved to King Edward VII Hospital in order to be treated for the condition.

She later explained how she took a number of hypnobirthing classes to keep herself calm during labour and to keep morning sickness at bay.

Kate had spoken on Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, where she said: “It was through hyperemesis that I really realised the power of the mind over the body because I really had to try everything and everything to try and help me through it."

“I’m not going to say that William was standing there sort of, chanting sweet nothings at me. He definitely wasn’t!” she said.

“I didn’t even ask him about it, but it was just something I wanted to do for myself. I saw the power of it really, the meditation and the deep breathing and things like that - that they teach you in hypnobirthing - when I was really sick and actually I realised that this was something I could take control of, I suppose, during labour,” she went on to say.

“It was hugely powerful and because it had been so bad during pregnancy, I actually really quite liked labour,” she added.