Bushra Ansari demands exemplary punishment for rapists

Bushra Ansari, while strongly reacting to the tragic incident of gang rape at Lahore Motorway, has demanded authorities concerned for exemplary punishment for rapists.



Taking to Instagram, Bushra also urged the authorities concerned for exemplary punishment for rapists so that they could experience the pain of dying everyday like the rape and acid attack victims.

She said, “Thinking wat to ask n what to think..just want the rapist to be alive..not to be hanged..they should live the rest of their lives , with the pain n helplessness with broken legs broken arms and without the organs which destroy women and their souls..”

“They should be alive to witness the hatred and pain of dying everyday like the rape victims and acid burnet women..like those parents who die every nite n every day..after their innocent boys n baby girls are brutal death..”

“PHANSI IS JUST A FEW MINUTES PUNISHMENT BUT THEY SHUOLD BE A REAL "IBRAT" KA NISHAN..BUSSS BIHAT HOGAYA...BUSSSSSSS...Islam ki boat karty hain to practical banain. aankh k badly ankh.. to izzat or zillat k badly zillat.”



Bushra also urged Maulana Tariq Jameel to speak out on these issues, saying “pl maulana Tariq Jameel.koi dharna koi ehtejaj ap bhi to Karen...ap ki yahan bohat zuroorat hay..boliayyyyy...please..”