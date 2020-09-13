Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 13 2020
By
Web Desk

Bushra Ansari demands exemplary punishment for rapists

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 13, 2020

Bushra Ansari demands exemplary punishment for rapists

Bushra Ansari, while strongly reacting to the tragic incident of gang rape at Lahore Motorway, has demanded authorities concerned for exemplary punishment for rapists.

Taking to Instagram, Bushra also urged the authorities concerned for exemplary punishment for rapists so that they could experience the pain of dying everyday like the rape and acid attack victims.

She said, “Thinking wat to ask n what to think..just want the rapist to be alive..not to be hanged..they should live the rest of their lives , with the pain n helplessness with broken legs broken arms and without the organs which destroy women and their souls..”

“They should be alive to witness the hatred and pain of dying everyday like the rape victims and acid burnet women..like those parents who die every nite n every day..after their innocent boys n baby girls are brutal death..”

View this post on Instagram

Thinking wat to ask n what to think..just want the rapist to be alive..not to be hanged..they should live the rest of their lives , with the pain n helplessness with broken legs broken arms and with out the organs which destroy women and their souls..They should be alive to witness the hatred and pain of dying everyday like the rape victims and acid burnet women..like those parents who die every nite n every day..after their innocent boys n baby girls are brutal death..I demand and strongly demand to.cut and throw their sickness tools ...and make them.impotent..n break their legs n hands so that they just become a symbol for all others who are going to do this today tomorrow or day after.Because they will keep doing this until they don't see these results.PHANSI IS JUST A FEW MINUTES PUNISHMENT.BUT THEY SHUOLD BE A REAL "IBRAT" KA NISHAN..BUSSS BIHAT HOGAYA...BUSSSSSSS...Islam ki boat karty hain to practical banain.aankh k badly ankh.. to izzat or zillat k badly zillat...pl maulana Tariq Jameel.koi dharna koi ehtejaj ap bhi to Karen...ap ki yahan bohat zuroorat hay..boliayyyyy...please..

A post shared by Bushra Bashir (@ansari.bushra) on

“PHANSI IS JUST A FEW MINUTES PUNISHMENT BUT THEY SHUOLD BE A REAL "IBRAT" KA NISHAN..BUSSS BIHAT HOGAYA...BUSSSSSSS...Islam ki boat karty hain to practical banain. aankh k badly ankh.. to izzat or zillat k badly zillat.”

Bushra also urged Maulana Tariq Jameel to speak out on these issues, saying “pl maulana Tariq Jameel.koi dharna koi ehtejaj ap bhi to Karen...ap ki yahan bohat zuroorat hay..boliayyyyy...please..”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle could be the next Ronald Reagan, hints agent close to the duchess

Meghan Markle could be the next Ronald Reagan, hints agent close to the duchess
Demi Lovato hits out at false claims about Max Ehrich comparing her to Selena Gomez

Demi Lovato hits out at false claims about Max Ehrich comparing her to Selena Gomez
Queen Elizabeth II likely to return to public duties next month

Queen Elizabeth II likely to return to public duties next month
Miley Cyrus encourages young people to vote: ‘Its rock bottom here right now’

Miley Cyrus encourages young people to vote: ‘Its rock bottom here right now’

Famed Turkish actor Celal Al aka Abdul Rahman Alp’s grandfather dies

Famed Turkish actor Celal Al aka Abdul Rahman Alp’s grandfather dies
Prince Charles made a promise to Prince Harry about giving Archie a ‘safe future’

Prince Charles made a promise to Prince Harry about giving Archie a ‘safe future’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘stark message’ that they have cut off all royal ties

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘stark message’ that they have cut off all royal ties
Prince Charles blasted for placing ‘draconian’ rules on a community in Nansledan

Prince Charles blasted for placing ‘draconian’ rules on a community in Nansledan

Queen Elizabeth sparks health concerns as royal fans slam ‘disrespectful’ hashtag

Queen Elizabeth sparks health concerns as royal fans slam ‘disrespectful’ hashtag
Princess Diana’s honeymoon letters were in stark contrast to her later bombshell claims

Princess Diana’s honeymoon letters were in stark contrast to her later bombshell claims

Prince Andrew getting snubbed by the royal family comes as a huge blow to Prince Philip

Prince Andrew getting snubbed by the royal family comes as a huge blow to Prince Philip

Princess Diana had similar plans as Harry and Meghan, involving her ‘true love’, Hasnat Khan

Princess Diana had similar plans as Harry and Meghan, involving her ‘true love’, Hasnat Khan

Latest

view all