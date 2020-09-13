Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Sep 13 2020
Web Desk

Mark Ruffalo reacts to Chris Evans' viral picture

Web Desk

Sunday Sep 13, 2020

Hollywood star Chris Evans had to swiftly delete a picture after sharing it on Instagram on Saturday.

The Avengers star had been playing the Heads Up with his family on the app's stories feature when a screenshot of his camera roll ended up on there and it featured a very NSFW picture. 

Some users had managed to grab the picture and it was soon circulated around social media like wildfire.

Captain America and Chris Evans became Twitter trends as people poked fun at the actor.

His Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo told Evans to look on the bright side; at least it's not as embarrassing as being Donald Trump.


