Ayesha Omar hits four million mark on Instagram, sends love and prayers to followers

Pakistan's popular actress Ayesha Omer has attracted more admirers with her dynamic personality and performance and reached four million followers on Instagram.

The stylish actress has shared a powerful message to celebrate the achievement as she has become one of Pakistan's handful celebrities, who has such a massive fan following.

Taking to Instagram, the outspoken actress thanked her supporters and shared a lengthy note to strengthen her relationship with her admirers.

She wrote: "sending out prayers, gratitude, light, strength, hugs, power, energy and immense love to all 4 million of you... and friends of all of you whose search this might show up on..."

She continued: "May we always try to elevate and ground others, accept the darkness with the light and help each other cope, heal, forgive and always move forward with faith and hope."

In light of the motorway rape incident, the actress shared a post on twitter to condemn the heinous act and posed the question as to what a woman was to do in case she didn't have a choice but to step out of her house when it was late?