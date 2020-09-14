Prince Charles blasted for placing ‘draconian’ rules on a community in Nansledan

Prince Charles has been drawing immense flak of late over his decision of introducing ‘draconian’ rules in a Cornwall village.



The Prince of Wales, in a bid to uphold the image of the new Cornwall estate, has allegedly set in place a number of rules in Nansledan community that are ‘draconian’ in nature.

The town in close proximity of Newquay, Cornwall, was built on land that fell under the Duchy of Cornwall, Prince Charles’s estate.

The 85 stringent rules include a strict ban on flags, plastic blinds as well as ball games. Residents of the area have been given a handbook sprawling over 38 pages that gives insight into how to “protect the character” of the place.

Use of external drainage pipes, satellite dishes and awnings has also been barred by the duke. Door-slamming has also been prohibited while residents will be given a clear set of instructions on where they need to place their house numbers.

They’ve also been issued directives to not change the colour of windows, doors or external walls of the property.

“Colours must accentuate the seaside character of the area,” the handbook reads.

Apart from that, the town has also closed its doors for all fast-food chains.

The rules have been immensely criticized by royal fans and critics as Peter Kelly, an urban planner, called the guidebook “terrifying.”

“Have a read of the very strict design and social code for Prince Charles's latest toy town - Nansledan. It's pretty terrifying. No flags in windows or on walls, satellite dishes, caravans, repairing of vehicles or washing lines allowed,” he wrote on Twitter.