Famed Turkish actor Celal Al aka Abdul Rahman Alp’s grandfather dies

Monday Sep 14 2020
Monday Sep 14, 2020

The grandfather of Turkish actor Celal Al, who portrays the role of Abdul Rahman Alp in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, died on Sunday.

Celal Al aka Abdul Rahman Alp -warrior and close aide of Ertugrul- in Dirilis: Ertugul, turned to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with his grandfather and announced that he had passed away.

He also posted a throwback photo with his grandfather, Mehmed, in his Insta story and asked his fans to pray for the departed soul.

Condolences started pouring in shortly after he shared the sad news on social media.

Celal Al rose to international fame after he played a keyl role in Dirilis: Ertugrul. He has also won the hearts of Pakistani fans after the drama series started airing with Urdu dubbing.

