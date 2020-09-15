Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle impressed Kate Middleton with a present at first meeting

Meghan Markle had presented Kate a soft leather Smythson notebook during her first meeting with The Duchess of Cambridge.

They first met on January 10, 2018 - a day after Kate's 36th birthday. Meghan reportedly bought a present for the Duchess of Cambridge to woo her prior to her wedding with Prince Harry.

"Meghan presented Kate a soft leather Smythson notebook," Scobie and Durand write in Finding Freedom.

The good start between the princess reportedly could not turn into better relations as Meghan and Kate never progressed beyond "distant politeness," according to an excerpt from the biography.

During the March's Commonwealth Service, Kate reportedly was less than friendly to Meghan. The event reportedly left The Duchess of Sussex "emotionally bruised and exhausted".

