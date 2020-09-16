Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Sep 16 2020
Cardi B calls it quits with husband Offset, seeks divorce over infidelity allegations

Cardi B is ending her three-year-long marriage with husband Offset after he was accused of cheating on her yet again. 

The couple has parted ways amid infidelity rumours that Offset got involved in, with Cardi stating the marriage is "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation."

This is the second time that Offset has been found guilty of cheating reportedly.

The duo shares a daughter, 2, named Kulture.

In December 2017, Offset was found responsible for a highly objectionable video tape, with another woman.

"No, it's not right for a [n—] to cheat…But what you want me to do?" Cardi said at the time.

"Go f— me another n—? Start all over again and get cheated on again? This s— happens to everyone and I be too, you too…People handle they relationship different soo."

During an interview the following year, Cardi opened up about the matter in detail.

She also revealed why she decided to stay in the marriage.

"I know I look good, I know I'm rich, I know I'm talented. I know I could get any man I want — any basketball player, football player," she said. "But I want to work out my s— with my man, and I don't got to explain why."

"I'm not your property. This is my life … I'm going to take my time, and I'm going to decide on my decision," she added. "It's not right, what he f—ing did — but people don't know what I did, 'cause I ain't no angel."

