Wednesday Sep 16 2020
Web Desk

Mahira Khan revels in thought of Uma Therman dancing with Shah Rukh Khan

Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 16, 2020

Mahira Khan seems to have fallen in love with the idea of Uma Therman dancing with her Raees co-star Shah Rukh Khan.

The actress on Wednesday shared a picture of the Bollywood star dancing with a woman whose face is not visible.

The caption accompanying Mahira's Instagram post and the background of the black-and-white picture revealed that it was a scene from 90's iconic film "Pulp Fiction" in which John Travolta and and Uma perform on the  stage.

In the picture shared by Mahira, Travolta is replaced by the Bollywood King.

"A bit of a gangsta and a little bit of a lovaaa. P.S Not to take away from Travolta, but I mean.. Srk shaking a leg with Uma Therman.




