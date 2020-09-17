Gigi Hadid's baby already here? Supermodel's father drops major hint

Gigi Hadid's fans are going through a meltdown after her father, Mohamed Hanif, dropped massive hint about arrival of 2020's most-awaited baby.

Mohamed, on Wednesday, posted a now-deleted letter, touching letter to his sweet grandchild taking the internet by storm and giving plausible reasons for fans to speculate that baby ZiGi has already arrived.



He began his letter with Bismillah written in Arabic on top.

“Hello little grandchild, it is me,” the famed architect wrote. “My heart as happy as can be. I wish for you, the sun and moon, I wish for you a happy time.

"Know that Grandpa’s always near, I’ll do anything, anything for you my dear. When I heard you were on the way, I smiled and wiped a tear away. I cried the tear because I knew my heart would always belong to you," Mohamed penned.

“In the name of God, the merciful I want to say l love you and [am] so proud of you,” Mohamed captioned the post while tagging Gigi.

As soon as the post went viral, Mohamed deleted it sparking even more frenzy amongst netizens.

“He wrote in Arabic with ‘safety my love Gigi.’ We say this usually when a mom [goes into] labour and when the mom [gives birth],” a fan wrote.

Meanwhile others suggested his post might be a gesture of love and protection for Gigi ahead of her baby's arrival.

A day earlier, Gigi's sister Bella Hadid also hinted at the possibility that baby ZiGi is already here.

“June 11, 2020 … Two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and Gigi’s is from [Zayn]. I love you both so freaking much — can’t stop crying," Bella wrote.







