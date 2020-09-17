Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Sep 17 2020
Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski responds to troll's comment on Angelina Jolie

Thursday Sep 17, 2020

Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski earlier sent fans in a frenzy after posting a cryptic message that many thought was aimed at Angelina Jolie.

And now the German model, 27, has addressed her boyfriend’s past paramour directly as well after a critic shot a question at her asking why she and Brad hate the Maleficent actor.

The model had posted a jaw-dropping photo of herself and captioned it, “Happy people don’t hate.”

Soon after, her comment section was filled with fans of Brad and Angelina as they figured out the caption was an indirect remark aimed at her boyfriend’s ex-wife.

One user commented, saying: "If so, then why you & Brad hate Angelina? Practice what you preach, girl.”

While Nicole could have easily avoided the attention and ignored the comment, she chose to hit back instead.

"Not hating anyone,” she wrote.

This perhaps marks the first time she has addressed her relationship with Brad on social media.

