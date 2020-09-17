Kristen Bell’s daughters once drank non-alcoholic beer during a Zoom class

Kristen Bell’s recent dive into family life and her children’s favorite snacks has caused quite a lot of stir online. Reportedly the two girls, Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5 enjoy a good old non-alcoholic beer whenever they are at home.

During her interview with Say Yes! with Carla Hall podcast, the actress set the record straight and claimed, "I'm going to get a lot of flack for this, and let me start by saying I don't care... You're welcome to tell me I'm a terrible parent, I don't care. I'm a great parent, I think. My husband brought home a six-pack of O'Doul's last night, and my daughters often ask for O'Doul's."

In an effort to explain why the beer has become more of a sentimental memory with her children, Bell added, "The reason for this is because when we had our first child and my husband would put her in the Babybjörn, we'd walk around the neighborhood and he'd pop a nonalcoholic beer in his hand and the baby would paw at it and put the rim in her mouth.”

"It makes them feel close to their dad” especially since the family has always been open and honest with each other regarding Shepard’s dive into sobriety, "and why daddy can't drink."

While the drink has become more of a staple in the house, an issue arose after they popped one open during a Zoom class. During their 15-minute class break, Bell’s kids "jump around and grab a snack", gravitating strongly towards the beer.

"I walk in to check on them at 9:30 and both of them are drinking an O'Doul's on their Zooms. What must these other parents and teachers think of me?'"

That is not to say however that Bell worries about the image she portrays to the world at large. "If anything, it opens up the discussion for why daddy has to drink non-alcoholic beer. Because some people lose their privileges with drinking. Drinking's not always safe."