Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt reunion: Here's how actors actually felt during table read

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt made their fans swoon at the mere sight of the two together on one screen.

The former lovers sent the entire world into a meltdown after they reunited virtually for a charity table read.

Jen and Brad were seen reading a steamy scene with each other making their fans rush to catch the episode live.



According to sources, the read went extremely well with Jen and Brad 'feeling good' about each other.

Us Weekly cited a source as saying, "Everyone, including Brad and Jen, had a really good time doing the reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High and were happy to reunite.

“Dane plans to organize more readings like this in the future. … Brad and Jen’s friends and the others involved thought it went really well!," the source added.

During the reading, Brad and Jen put on their incredible chemistry on full display.

The former spouses, who got divorced in 2005, are 'on good terms and both agreed to play their respective roles and have fun with it,” the source added.

“The two of them, along with the other participants, were happy to support Sean Penn’s cause when they were asked,” the source said.

“They actually think it’s hysterical that fans are so obsessed with them getting back together,” the source revealed. “Jen is having the time of her life right now. She’s satisfied with her work and personal life.”

The read featured other stars including Jimmy Kimmel, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts and Sean Penn.