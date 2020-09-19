Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 19 2020
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt reunion: Here's how actors actually felt during table read

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 19, 2020

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt reunion: Here's how actors actually felt during table read

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt made their fans swoon at the mere sight of the two together on one screen. 

The former lovers sent the entire world into a meltdown after they reunited virtually for a charity table read.

Jen and Brad were seen reading a steamy scene with each other making their fans rush to catch the episode live.

According to sources, the read went extremely well with Jen and Brad 'feeling good' about each other.

Us Weekly cited a source as saying, "Everyone, including Brad and Jen, had a really good time doing the reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High and were happy to reunite.

“Dane plans to organize more readings like this in the future. … Brad and Jen’s friends and the others involved thought it went really well!," the source added.

During the reading, Brad and Jen put on their incredible chemistry on full display.

The former spouses, who got divorced in 2005, are 'on good terms and both agreed to play their respective roles and have fun with it,” the source added.

“The two of them, along with the other participants, were happy to support Sean Penn’s cause when they were asked,” the source said.

“They actually think it’s hysterical that fans are so obsessed with them getting back together,” the source revealed. “Jen is having the time of her life right now. She’s satisfied with her work and personal life.”

The read featured other stars including Jimmy Kimmel, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Julia Roberts and Sean Penn.

More From Entertainment:

Cavit Çetin aka Dogan Alp thanks Nimra Khan

Cavit Çetin aka Dogan Alp thanks Nimra Khan
Cardi B ‘hasn’t shed one tear’ after announcing news of divorce from Offset

Cardi B ‘hasn’t shed one tear’ after announcing news of divorce from Offset
Yolanda quashes rumours about Gigi Hadid giving birth

Yolanda quashes rumours about Gigi Hadid giving birth
Kanye West officially returns to Twitter with new Forbes dis

Kanye West officially returns to Twitter with new Forbes dis
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry were shocked over Queen’s harsh Megxit retaliation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry were shocked over Queen’s harsh Megxit retaliation

Ellen DeGeneres leaves Warner Bros execs ‘concerned’ and ‘disappointed’ after scandal

Ellen DeGeneres leaves Warner Bros execs ‘concerned’ and ‘disappointed’ after scandal
Lady Gaga left feeling ‘catatonic’ and crippled with her sudden rise to fame

Lady Gaga left feeling ‘catatonic’ and crippled with her sudden rise to fame
Facebook, Instagram spreading hate and misinformation: Selena writes to Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook, Instagram spreading hate and misinformation: Selena writes to Mark Zuckerberg
What exes Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt were thinking as they flirted during reunion

What exes Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt were thinking as they flirted during reunion
Miley Cyrus’s bombshell new song is all about her marriage with Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus’s bombshell new song is all about her marriage with Liam Hemsworth

Kate Middleton is not too happy about the world referring to her as ‘Kate’

Kate Middleton is not too happy about the world referring to her as ‘Kate’

Sofia Richie reacts to Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt’s recent table read, calls it ‘legendary’

Sofia Richie reacts to Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt’s recent table read, calls it ‘legendary’

Latest

view all