Lady Gaga opens up about her mental state: 'I can't always control my mind'

Lady Gaga is leaving no stones unturned in talking about her mental health ailment.



The songstress recently revealed the meaning of her newly-released single 911 track and its video, stating that she is detailing her mental state through it.



Gaga explained on Instagram, "This short film is very personal to me, my experience with mental health and the way reality and dreams can interconnect to form heroes within us and all around us. I’d like to thank my director/filmmaker Tarsem for sharing a 25-year-old idea he had with me because my life story spoke so much to him.”

She went on to thank her team, “It’s been years since I felt so alive in my creativity to make together what we did with 911.

"Thank you little monsters,” she said. “I’m awake now, I can see you, I can feel you, thank you for believing in me when I was very afraid. Something that was once my real-life every day is now a film, a true story that is now the past and not the present. It’s the poetry of pain.”

Upon the release of the song in May, Gaga explained the meaning of the song’s lyrics.

“I wrote a song on Chromatica called 911, and it’s about an antipsychotic that I take, and it’s because I can’t always control things that my brain does, I know that. And I have to take medication to stop the process that occurs,” Gaga said in the interview with Apple Music.