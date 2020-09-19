Sajal Ali reveals Hollywood's ‘Interstellar’ is her all-time favourite movie

Can't connect right now! retry
Sajal Ali reveals Hollywood ‘Interstellar’ is her all time favourite movie

Leading Pakistan actress Sajal Ali, who has won the hearts of her fans with staggering acting skills, has disclosed that Hollywood film Interstellar was her all-time favourite film.

Sajal Ali shared the poster of the film in her Instagram story with heart emoji and wrote, “My all time favourite”.

Directed, co-written and produced by Christopher Nolan, Interstellar stars Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Bill Irwin, Ellen Burstyn, John Lithgow, Matt Damon, and Michael Caine.

The film was released in October 2014 and collected over $696 million at the box office.

