Saturday Sep 19 2020
Sofia Richie reacts to Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt’s recent table read, calls it ‘legendary’

Sofia Richie has reacted to Brad Pitt and his former wife Jennifer Aniston’s recent onscreen appearance and the termed the virtual live read for iconic 1980s movie Fast Times at Ridgemont High ‘legendary’.

Sofia Richie, who recently called it quits with Scott Disick, shared a short video clip in her Instagram story, and wrote, “This table read is legendary.”

US actor and filmmaker Brad Pitt and his former wife Jennifer Aniston got flirty and caused their A-list fellow stars to break into laughter as they reunited for virtual live read for Fast Times at Ridgemont High for the first time since their divorce.

Jennifer, 51 and Brad Pitt, 56 were joined in the table read by the stellar cast of the film including Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey and Sean Penn, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Jimmy Kimmel, John Legend and Ray Liotta.

Dane Cook hosted the virtual live table read on Thursday night.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor read the lines of popular high school student Brad Hamilton while the Friends star played the part of Linda Barrett to re-enact the 1982 classic.

The hour-long streaming was organized for fundraising and took place on Facebook.

