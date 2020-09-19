Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 19 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Queen and other members who binge-watch ‘The Crown’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 19, 2020

While many have dubbed Netflix series The Crown ‘offensive’ to the British royal family, the members still can’t help but take a quick peek of their history portrayed on the show.

According to a biography by Katie Nicholl, titled Harry: Life, Loss and Love, Prince Harry is supposedly a big fan of the Netflix original along with Meghan Markle.

Nicholl says in her book: “An accomplished cook, Meghan loved to make extravagant dinners for Harry, and they enjoyed staying in and eating her delicious homemade meals and watching films and TV shows like The Crown on Netflix.”

Apart from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Princess Eugenie has also binge-watched a couple of the episodes and is of the opinion that they are “filmed beautifully.”

The princess said that directly to Hello magazine in an interview: “The music is wonderful, the story is beautiful. You feel very proud to watch it. I can’t speak for everyone, but that’s how I felt when I watched it.”

Queen Elizabeth II too is reportedly a fan of the show, as per Town&Country magazine.

However, Prince Philip is perhaps the one member who is not too fond of the Netflix original. Matt Smith, who plays the Duke of Edinburgh in the first two seasons of The Crown had told The Observer that an acquaintance of his was asked by Philip: "What do you do? Are you involved in this Crown thing?"

The acquaintance replied no and went on to ask the duke if he has watched the show. To this, Philip responded: “Don’t. Be. Ridiculous."

More From Entertainment:

Kamala Harris's iconic journey to be showcased in upcoming comic book

Kamala Harris's iconic journey to be showcased in upcoming comic book

Ayeza Khan gives rare glimpse inside her memorable convocation ceremony

Ayeza Khan gives rare glimpse inside her memorable convocation ceremony
Jennifer Aniston's special advice following heartbreaking split from Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston's special advice following heartbreaking split from Brad Pitt
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry inked landmark Netflix deal for shocking reason

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry inked landmark Netflix deal for shocking reason
Jessica Mulroney sets the record straight about tiff with Meghan Markle

Jessica Mulroney sets the record straight about tiff with Meghan Markle
Cardi B reveals the real reason behind split with Offset: 'Got tired of arguing'

Cardi B reveals the real reason behind split with Offset: 'Got tired of arguing'
Meghan Markle mourns the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, issues a statement

Meghan Markle mourns the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, issues a statement

'Meghan Markle cried at Buckingham palace before her engagement to Prince Harry'

'Meghan Markle cried at Buckingham palace before her engagement to Prince Harry'
Kim Kardashian claims COVID-19 is responsible for Kanye West’s mental health

Kim Kardashian claims COVID-19 is responsible for Kanye West’s mental health
Diriliş: Ertuğrul: Meet Gonul Nagiyeva who played Noyan's sister

Diriliş: Ertuğrul: Meet Gonul Nagiyeva who played Noyan's sister
Justin Bieber's 'Holy' beats Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's WAP

Justin Bieber's 'Holy' beats Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's WAP
Prince Harry wants his helicopter licence renewed for family trips?

Prince Harry wants his helicopter licence renewed for family trips?

Latest

view all