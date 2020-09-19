Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Queen and other members who binge-watch ‘The Crown’

While many have dubbed Netflix series The Crown ‘offensive’ to the British royal family, the members still can’t help but take a quick peek of their history portrayed on the show.



According to a biography by Katie Nicholl, titled Harry: Life, Loss and Love, Prince Harry is supposedly a big fan of the Netflix original along with Meghan Markle.

Nicholl says in her book: “An accomplished cook, Meghan loved to make extravagant dinners for Harry, and they enjoyed staying in and eating her delicious homemade meals and watching films and TV shows like The Crown on Netflix.”

Apart from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Princess Eugenie has also binge-watched a couple of the episodes and is of the opinion that they are “filmed beautifully.”

The princess said that directly to Hello magazine in an interview: “The music is wonderful, the story is beautiful. You feel very proud to watch it. I can’t speak for everyone, but that’s how I felt when I watched it.”

Queen Elizabeth II too is reportedly a fan of the show, as per Town&Country magazine.

However, Prince Philip is perhaps the one member who is not too fond of the Netflix original. Matt Smith, who plays the Duke of Edinburgh in the first two seasons of The Crown had told The Observer that an acquaintance of his was asked by Philip: "What do you do? Are you involved in this Crown thing?"

The acquaintance replied no and went on to ask the duke if he has watched the show. To this, Philip responded: “Don’t. Be. Ridiculous."