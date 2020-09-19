Do you know 14 prime ministers have served under Queen Elizabeth?

Saturday Sep 19, 2020
As many as 14 Prime Ministers served up Queen Elizabeth II since she ascended the throne at the age of 25.
She became the Queen in February 1952 and now she is the longest-reigning British monarch.
Here's the list of Prime Ministers who served under the Queen:
Sir Winston Churchill 1951-1955
Anthony Eden 1955-1957
Harold Macmillan
Alec Douglas 1963-1964
Harold Wilson 1964-1970
Edward Heath 1970-1974
Harold Wilson 1974-1976
James Callaghan 1976-1979
Margaret Thatcher 1979-1990
John Major 1990-1997
Tony Blair 1997-2007
Gordon Brown 2007-2010
David Cameron 2010-2016
Theresa May 2016-2019
Boris Johnson.