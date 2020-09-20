Kate Middleton’s wishes dashed by royal household during first pregnancy

Kate Middleton had to make numerous heartbreaking choices during the course of her first pregnancy.



Unearthed reports from when the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to Prince George had been making rounds, detailing how the then-new mum was forced to make a difficult choice due to her new royal life.

According to experts, Kate had wished to spend a few days with her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton after she gave birth but was forced to head back to the palace due to security concerns.

Owing to the hype that was escalating all across Britain with the birth of the royal baby, she had to choose security over the comfort of her parents’ home and head to Kensington Palace with her newborn.

CNN royal correspondent, Victoria Arbiter told ABC that Kate needed more security which could only be provided at her royal residence.

"And as much as the in-laws get on well, it's just hard to see the Queen popping round for tea to visit her great-grandchild at Carole Middleton's home,” Arbiter said.

She further revealed how another one of Kate’s desires was dashed as she had wished for George to be born at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading, which was close to her parents.

That couldn’t be made possible either as it was "not equipped to handle the security needs of the birth” and that "the royals want the birth to be as easy on other patients at the hospital as possible".

This is why eventually St Mary’s Hospital in London was chosen as the birthplace of George, now seven.