Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton’s wishes dashed by royal household during first pregnancy

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 20, 2020

Kate Middleton had to make numerous heartbreaking choices during the course of her first pregnancy. 

Unearthed reports from when the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to Prince George had been making rounds, detailing how the then-new mum was forced to make a difficult choice due to her new royal life.

According to experts, Kate had wished to spend a few days with her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton after she gave birth but was forced to head back to the palace due to security concerns.

Owing to the hype that was escalating all across Britain with the birth of the royal baby, she had to choose security over the comfort of her parents’ home and head to Kensington Palace with her newborn.

CNN royal correspondent, Victoria Arbiter told ABC that Kate needed more security which could only be provided at her royal residence.

"And as much as the in-laws get on well, it's just hard to see the Queen popping round for tea to visit her great-grandchild at Carole Middleton's home,” Arbiter said.

She further revealed how another one of Kate’s desires was dashed as she had wished for George to be born at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Reading, which was close to her parents.

That couldn’t be made possible either as it was "not equipped to handle the security needs of the birth” and that "the royals want the birth to be as easy on other patients at the hospital as possible".

This is why eventually St Mary’s Hospital in London was chosen as the birthplace of George, now seven. 

More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lopez's films to clash at the box office

Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lopez's films to clash at the box office

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's mutual affection winning hearts

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's mutual affection winning hearts
Emmy Awards 2020: Everything you want to know

Emmy Awards 2020: Everything you want to know

Prince Philip has disowned his son Prince Andrew for ties with Jeffrey Epstein?

Prince Philip has disowned his son Prince Andrew for ties with Jeffrey Epstein?

Ellen DeGeneres to address allegations of misconduct in her show

Ellen DeGeneres to address allegations of misconduct in her show
Prince Harry and Prince William's ties are improving, says royal expert

Prince Harry and Prince William's ties are improving, says royal expert

Will Netflix deal ‘rebuild’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s reputation after controversial royal exit?

Will Netflix deal ‘rebuild’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s reputation after controversial royal exit?
Jennifer Lopez sends millions into frenzy with latest photo

Jennifer Lopez sends millions into frenzy with latest photo
Eminem ignores Nick Cannon in latest tweet

Eminem ignores Nick Cannon in latest tweet
Machine Gun Kelly's daughter thinks he needs an emotional support dog

Machine Gun Kelly's daughter thinks he needs an emotional support dog
Priyanka Chopra eyeing an Oscar? Experts have high hopes for the star

Priyanka Chopra eyeing an Oscar? Experts have high hopes for the star
Elizabeth Debicki 'terrified' of playing Princess Diana in 'The Crown'

Elizabeth Debicki 'terrified' of playing Princess Diana in 'The Crown'

Latest

view all