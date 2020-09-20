Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘excluded’ from royal family photos with Prince Harry ‘deeply hurt’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 20, 2020

Meghan Markle’s exclusion from Prince Harry’s birthday tributes has supposedly left him feeling ‘hurt’, claims a royal expert.

To mark the Duke of Sussex’s 36th birthday, the British royal family came together to share loving tributes for him on social media.

However, all tributes had excluded the duchess from photographs, something royal experts perceive as a deliberate move that could have “deeply hurt” Harry.

Amanda Platell, journalist and royal expert wrote in the Daily Mail about how Harry could have felt about Meghan’s exclusion: “Despite Palace protocol dictating that spouses are not included in pictures celebrating royal birthdays, it must have hurt Prince Harry deeply to see that the images released by his grandmother, father and brother to celebrate his 36th birthday all excluded his wife Megs.”

“To compound things, Kate was in the 2017 picture sent by the Cambridges. As many of us know from bitter experience, families fall out, yet it leaves us all the sadder for it. Surely even blue blood is thicker than water,” she said.

The exclusion was something also pointed out by the Sussex pair’s biggest critic, Piers Morgan who claimed on his show Good Morning Britain that Meghan had been “airbrushed” out of the tributes.

“They all hate each other, let's be perfectly honest. They cut Meghan out,” he said. 

