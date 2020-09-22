Jennifer Aniston's no-makeup look right before hitting the Emmys takes internet by storm

Emmy Awards 2020 showcased our beloved Jennifer Aniston as the essence of the show.

Before the actual glitz and glam of the awards ceremony took place, the Friends alum gave a glimpse into how she prepped up for the starry night.



Jennifer took to Instagram to share a casual, yet chic, picture of herself getting her glam on just hours before the event commenced.

Clad in pajamas, no makeup with a glass of champagne in hand, the starlet was seen donning a face mask in her stunning photo.

"Emmys prep... in my other mask⠀

Congratulations to the nominees and all of the amazing performances we’ve seen this year," Jennifer captioned her post.

