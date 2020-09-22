Sylvester Stallone’s mother dies at 98

Sylvester Stallone’s mother dies at age of 98

Eminent US actor Sylvester Stallone’s mother Jackie Stallone has reportedly died at the age of 98.



According to the TMZ, the exact cause of Jackie’s death was unclear.

Jackie, 98 was a famed celebrity astrologer and mother of Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone as well as singer Frank Stallone and late actress Toni D’Alto.

She was married three times and her first husband Frank Stallone Sr, whom she married in 1945 and divorced in 1956, was the father of her two sons.

Jackie was currently married to Stephen Levine.