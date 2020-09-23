Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry reveals untold truth about himself

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 23, 2020

Prince Harry has revealed that he has never been able to vote in his "entire life". The Duke of the Sussex made the comments during a joint appearance Meghan Markle on a TIME 100 televised special on Tuesday night.

"This election, I'm not going to be able to vote here in the US. But many of you may not know that I haven't been able to vote in the UK my entire life," he revealed.

Royals are expected to remain politically neutral as part of royal protocol, and generally refrain from expressing political views.

Speaking alongside Meghan Markle during their first joint TV appearance since leaving the royal family, he noted that he will not be able to vote in the US election, as he is not a citizen. They also urged Americans to register ahead of the US election.

The royal couple has been in news for speaking out about politics after stepping down from the royal family.

Last month, people began calling for the Queen to revoke Markle's royal title after she encouraged Americans to vote.

More From Entertainment:

Halsey pens heartfelt note for BTS

Halsey pens heartfelt note for BTS
Meghan Markle's legal team highlights inaccuracies in biography 'Finding Freedom'

Meghan Markle's legal team highlights inaccuracies in biography 'Finding Freedom'
Hailie Jade Mathers hits two million followers on Instagram

Hailie Jade Mathers hits two million followers on Instagram

Machine Gun Kelly loses sleep over new album

Machine Gun Kelly loses sleep over new album

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry break yet another royal tradition, Queen likely to react

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry break yet another royal tradition, Queen likely to react

Piers Morgan says Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's remarks about US election unacceptable

Piers Morgan says Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's remarks about US election unacceptable
Kate Middleton flaunts her grace during meeting with 'lockdown babies'

Kate Middleton flaunts her grace during meeting with 'lockdown babies'
John Lennon’s killer ‘sorry’ for ‘despicable’ act

John Lennon’s killer ‘sorry’ for ‘despicable’ act
Jennifer Aniston called Brad Pitt ‘honey’ during their reunion

Jennifer Aniston called Brad Pitt ‘honey’ during their reunion
Presence of slaves was felt at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s wedding: Bishop Curry

Presence of slaves was felt at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s wedding: Bishop Curry
Zayn Malik asks fans to play 'Harry Potter: Puzzles and Spells' game

Zayn Malik asks fans to play 'Harry Potter: Puzzles and Spells' game
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive backlash for meddling in US politics

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive backlash for meddling in US politics

Latest

view all