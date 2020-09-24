Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Sep 24 2020
By
Web Desk

George Clooney ‘ashamed’ to see no charges placed on cops in Breonna Taylor’s death

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 24, 2020

Geroge Clooney responded to the remarks by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron

After no officers were charged over the death of Breonna Taylor on Wednesday, Hollywood star George Clooney has issued a statement against Kentucky attorney general and the verdict.

The actor, a Kentucky native, issued a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, where he responded to the remarks by Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron who claimed that those who aren’t residents of the state should keep refrain from expressing opinions about the verdict by the grand jury.

"There will be celebrities, influencers and activists who have never lived in Kentucky who try to tell us how to feel,” Cameron had said.

Retorting to that, Clooney said in his statement: "I was born and raised in Kentucky. Cut tobacco on the farms of Kentucky. Both my parents and my sister live in Kentucky. I own a home in Kentucky, and I was there last month.”

"The justice system I was raised to believe in holds people responsible for their actions. Her name was Breonna Taylor and she was shot to death in her bed by 3 white police officers, who will not be charged with any crime for her death,” added the actor.

"I know the community. I know the commonwealth. And I was taught in the school and churches of Kentucky what is right and what is wrong. I'm ashamed of this decision,” he went on to say.

Breonna Taylor, 26, was killed in her sleep by police officers who entered her apartment in Louisville on March 13.

Det. Miles Cosgrove, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Brett Hankison were the three officers who were involved in the fatal shooting incident, but no charges were placed against them.

Former detective Hankinson was indicted for wanton endangerment over alleged firing that could have put people in adjacent apartments under the risk of sustaining injuries.

In a news conference on Wednesday, Cameron claimed that there were no determining factors that the shot fired at Taylor came through Hankinson. 

More From Entertainment:

Emma Stone and Dave McCary tie the knot in a secret ceremony

Emma Stone and Dave McCary tie the knot in a secret ceremony

Full list of Billboard Music Awards 2020 nominees: Post Malone, Kanye West take the lead

Full list of Billboard Music Awards 2020 nominees: Post Malone, Kanye West take the lead

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik are proud parents of a baby girl

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik are proud parents of a baby girl

Ali Zafar celebrates his birthday with Katrina Kaif in viral photo

Ali Zafar celebrates his birthday with Katrina Kaif in viral photo
Brad Pitt's new ladylove Nicole won't last more than six months: Wendy Williams

Brad Pitt's new ladylove Nicole won't last more than six months: Wendy Williams

Prince Harry's disregard for another royal tradition opposed strongly by Buckingham Palace

Prince Harry's disregard for another royal tradition opposed strongly by Buckingham Palace

Sofia Ritchie split with Scott Disick because she felt pressure to handle responsibilities

Sofia Ritchie split with Scott Disick because she felt pressure to handle responsibilities
Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt getting closer amid his romance with Nicole Poturalski?

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt getting closer amid his romance with Nicole Poturalski?

Meghan Markle tells Prince Harry 'it's time for second baby': report

Meghan Markle tells Prince Harry 'it's time for second baby': report

Sajal Ali gushes over a sweet smile in latest Instagram post

Sajal Ali gushes over a sweet smile in latest Instagram post
Elton John announces new North American dates for his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour'

Elton John announces new North American dates for his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour'
Tom Cruise to 'fly into space' for a Nasa-backed film

Tom Cruise to 'fly into space' for a Nasa-backed film

Latest

view all