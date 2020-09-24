Meghan Markle surprises America’s Got Talent contestant in new TV appearance

Meghan Markle has made yet another surprise TV appearance and this time it is for reality TV competition.

The Duchess of Sussex sent out a loving message for singer Archie Williams who is a contender on America’s Got Talent.

Meghan gave a shout-out to Archie and expressed her support to him, adding that his story had touched her and Prince Harry deeply.

"Hi, Archie. I just wanted to let you know that we've been so moved by your story, and we have been cheering you on every week. And it's not just because we're partial to the name,” said Meghan in the video.

"So a very special message to you that I will probably be saying all of my life, but on this night it is specifically for you: Archie we are proud of you and we are rooting for you and we can't wait to see what you do. We're in your corner,” she added.



The AGT contestant had served 30 years in prison over a wrongful conviction which led to Meghan, Harry and a number of viewers feeling deeply moved by his inspirational story.