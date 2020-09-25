James Corden responds to claims of him replacing Ellen DeGeneres

Following her spectacular fall from grace, word on the street was that Ellen DeGeneres would be getting replaced by British comedian, James Corden.

The late-night host of The Late Late Show, addressed the rumours finally and clarified that there is no truth to the claims.

During the latest episode of his show, Corden said: "Genuinely, I have no idea where that even came from. I think somebody started a rumor somewhere and someone jumped on the thing. There is absolutely no truth in that story at all. Zero.”

“As far as considering it, I think it would be a really crazy thing to take over from someone who I think has done the job so outrageously well for, like, 18 years. It's not true,” he said.

“And I think when the day comes to end this show, [it] will be the day to probably stop hosting a show every day. So, no I wouldn't,” he added.

This comes after DeGeneres issued a public apology on her show earlier this week, and addressed the toxic workplace claims, vowing to make “necessary changes.”