Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Sep 25 2020
By
Web Desk

James Corden responds to claims of him replacing Ellen DeGeneres

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 25, 2020

Following her spectacular fall from grace, word on the street was that Ellen DeGeneres would be getting replaced by British comedian, James Corden.

The late-night host of The Late Late Show, addressed the rumours finally and clarified that there is no truth to the claims.

During the latest episode of his show, Corden said: "Genuinely, I have no idea where that even came from. I think somebody started a rumor somewhere and someone jumped on the thing. There is absolutely no truth in that story at all. Zero.”

“As far as considering it, I think it would be a really crazy thing to take over from someone who I think has done the job so outrageously well for, like, 18 years. It's not true,” he said.

“And I think when the day comes to end this show, [it] will be the day to probably stop hosting a show every day. So, no I wouldn't,” he added.

This comes after DeGeneres issued a public apology on her show earlier this week, and addressed the toxic workplace claims, vowing to make “necessary changes.”

More From Entertainment:

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich’s relationship hit the rocks over long-distance conflicts

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich’s relationship hit the rocks over long-distance conflicts

Hollywood enraged after Breonna Taylor grand jury decision

Hollywood enraged after Breonna Taylor grand jury decision
Prince Charles to 'hasten the end of British monarchy' if he takes the throne as King

Prince Charles to 'hasten the end of British monarchy' if he takes the throne as King
Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid 'aren't in a rush to announce' their baby girl's name

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid 'aren't in a rush to announce' their baby girl's name

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson looking for properties together in LA

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson looking for properties together in LA
Brad Pitt loves seeing Nicole Poturalski defend him against Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt loves seeing Nicole Poturalski defend him against Angelina Jolie

Khloe Kardashian expecting baby no.2 with Tristan Thompson? Mom Kris Jenner responds

Khloe Kardashian expecting baby no.2 with Tristan Thompson? Mom Kris Jenner responds

Machine Gun Kelly reveals he fell in love with Megan Fox at the first sight

Machine Gun Kelly reveals he fell in love with Megan Fox at the first sight
Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich call it quits only two months after engagement

Demi Lovato, Max Ehrich call it quits only two months after engagement

Bafta Film Awards: Organisers announce changes after diversity row

Bafta Film Awards: Organisers announce changes after diversity row

Latest

view all