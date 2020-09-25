Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Sep 25 2020
How Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are spending their first few days as parents

Friday Sep 25, 2020

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have sent social media into a tizzy after announcing the birth of their daughter.

As per a report by E! News, citing a source, the couple welcomed their bundle of joy in New York City this week with both of the baby’s grandmothers, Trisha Malik and Yolanda Hadid being by the model’s side throughout the process.

According to the insider: “Everything went smoothly and she is recovering at her penthouse."

"Gigi is on a high and can't believe they created an angel. She's truly so in love and has had many emotional moments while holding her baby girl," said the source.

"Zayn was very emotional when their baby girl was born. It was an emotional and special moment for him. He expressed that he is forever changed and would never disappoint her or Gigi. He wants to be the best father possible and is so excited,” added the grapevine.

It was further revealed that the rest of the Hadid clan including, Mohamed, Anwar and Bella, all met the little angel and are “obsessed and in love.”

"It's a really exciting time and they all can't get enough of her. Their families have been at Gigi's place making sure she is fed and resting,” the source said.

“Yolanda has been super helpful with the baby already and has been up helping throughout the night. She is planning on staying with them for a while and they all want to head back to the farm at some point,” the source revealed further. 

