Friday Sep 25 2020
Amber Heard uses her picture to draw voters' attention ahead of US election

Friday Sep 25, 2020

Amber Heard on Friday treated her fans with a brand new picture as she tried to draw their attention.

The Aquaman star took to Instagram with an aim to remind Americans about the importance of their right to franchise ahead of the US presidential election.

The caption accompanying her picture read, "...did you register to vote yet?"

...did you register to vote yet?

US presidential election is due to be held in November in which President Donald Trump seeks second term in the White House.

Majority of film, TV and music stars are opposed to the mercurial president and want the Americans to use their vote to replace the leader of their country.


