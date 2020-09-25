Can't connect right now! retry
Simon Cowell has 'taken some steps' after bike accident recovery

Simon Cowell has 'taken some steps' after bike accident recovery

American Idol judge and beloved TV personality, Simon Cowell has reportedly started moving around and has even ‘taken some steps’ after a being left nearly paralyzed from the waist down due to a horrifying e-bike accident.

His best friend Sinitta recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight regarding his accident and claimed, “It was a serious accident. So for people who love him, like me, it was very, very scary. He's taken some steps, so he has reassured himself that he's not paralysed. But he's got to take his time and get well."

It was only yesterday that The Sun recovered information that highlighted the opposite. According to the last report, it was believed that Cowell is in such a bad condition that he is being forced to pull out of filming for Britain’s Got Talent Christmas show.

Ashley Banjo, who temporarily took his place on the pre-recorded, semi-finals episode, will be taking a permanent seat on the panel as his replacement. 

