Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Africa tour most expensive royal trip in 2019

Saturday Sep 26, 2020

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry not obligated to pay back taxpayers money used for Africa tour

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's African trip last year has been touted as the most expensive royal tour in 2019!

Not only this, the money that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent on their last royal excursion directly came from the UK taxpayers money.

To add to the shocking news, this hefty amount is totalled at a massive $310,000 which Meghan and Harry spent while touring across Africa.

The official stats from the Buckingham Palace show that this was indeed the most expensive royal tour of the financial year!

A senior royal insider revealed to the Independent that the couple is not expected to pay back the money.

They went on to assert that the trip “fulfilled the objectives that were set out for it.”

During the African trip, Meghan and Harry took their son Archie, who was four months' old back then, for his first official trip to South Africa, Angola, Malawi and Botswana.

It was the same trip wherein the former royals gave out explosive interviews hinting at a plausible rift with the other members of the royal family.

For an ITV documentary titled Harry & Meghan: an African Journey, the Duke even admitted that he and brother William were on “different paths.”

