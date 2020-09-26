MGK posts PDA-filled photos with girlfriend Megan Fox a day after Halsey’s pics upset her

A day after singer Halsey upset Megan Fox with her throwback photos with US singer Machine Gun Kelly, the rapper shared PDA-filled pictures with his girlfriend.



The Till I Die singer turned to Instagram and shared the PDA-filled photos with Megan. In the caption, he wrote, “happy boy.”

He also announced that his latest album with singer Halsey had also been released.

Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, wrote with hashtag “#TicketsToMyDownfall OUT NOW.”

Kelly has teamed up with singer Halsey for a collaborative song in his album "Tickets To My Downfall".



Earlier, Halsey had shared a couple of throwback pictures with the MGK, showering praises on the rapper.

According to reports, Megan was also upset with the photos of her beau and Halsey.

