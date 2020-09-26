Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Sep 26 2020
Saturday Sep 26, 2020

MGK posts PDA-filled photos with girlfriend Megan Fox a day after Halsey’s pics upset her

A day after singer Halsey upset Megan Fox with her throwback photos with US singer Machine Gun Kelly, the rapper shared PDA-filled pictures with his girlfriend.

The Till I Die singer turned to Instagram and shared the PDA-filled photos with Megan. In the caption, he wrote, “happy boy.”

He also announced that his latest album with singer Halsey had also been released.

Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, wrote with hashtag “#TicketsToMyDownfall OUT NOW.”

happy boy #TicketsToMyDownfall OUT NOW

Kelly has teamed up with singer Halsey for a collaborative song in his album "Tickets To My Downfall".

Earlier, Halsey had shared a couple of throwback pictures with the MGK, showering praises on the rapper.

Tickets to My Downfall featuring the song “Forget Me Too” is out now! The day has finally arrived that @machinegunkelly and I have a song together. I know it may seem impossible that we haven’t already done a song together, because we have been friends since the dawn of time. Believe me. It’s crazy even to us that it took so long to do it. Just seems like it’s a meant to be type of thing. And now it is. Here. And fucking SICK. I’m so proud of your reinvention Colson. You’ve always been a rockstar in everything you’ve done whether it’s acting, modeling, being an amazing father, or exploring other genres. But now you have a whole entire album full of songs that reinforce what we already know. YOU’RE PUNK AS FUCK, KID!!!!!!! Congrats!

According to reports, Megan was also upset with the photos of her beau and Halsey.

