Max Ehrich throws shade at Demi Lovato in first-ever statement about split 

Sunday Sep 27 2020
Max Ehrich is speaking out on his dramatic breakup with singer Demi Lovato.

In a shocking revelation, Ehrich attacked former ladylove saying he found out that the relationship over in the least expected way.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday he revealed that Lovato did not even have the courtesy to inform him about the split before hand and that he found out about it through a tabloid.

"Imagine finding out to the status of your relationship through a tabloid while your in the middle of filming a biopic movie about a pastor in a Christian church whose intention of the film is to help people. God bless [sic]," Ehrich's post read.

On the other hand, sources close to Lovato refuted the claims saying the songstress made Ehrich aware about the split before breaking it to the press.

“Demi made Max aware that the relationship was over and it was going to come out in the press," the insider said.

"It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers. They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together," they added.

Lovato and Ehrich called off their engagement just two months after exchanging rings.

Apparently, the former Disney star did not think Ehrich had 'good intentions' with her.

