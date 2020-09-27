Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Sep 27 2020
Ayesha Omar’s latest dance video breaks the internet

The latest dance video of Pakistani actress and singer Ayesha Omar has won the hearts of her fans after it went viral on social media platforms.

The Mera Dard Bayzuban actress turned to the photo-video sharing app and shared a video clip with the lyrics of classic Indian song “Papa Kehte Hain Bada Naam Karega”.

She captioned the endearing post, “Best girls. Best song. Best memories.”

In the video, Ayesha Omar and her ‘best girls’ could be seen grooving on the song.

The video has gone viral on the internet and has won the hearts of the fans. 

