Sunday Sep 27 2020
Prince Charles wants to get rid of senior royal family members to save monarchy

Sunday Sep 27, 2020

Prince Charles is eyeing a major transformation for the monarchy in an attempt to reduce the size and make other crucial changes.

According to a report by Express, the Duke of Cornwall wants to strip titles off of relatives who are farther down the line of succession, including his nieces, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Royal author Bob Morris commented on the same in his book, The Role of Monarchy in Modern Democracy.

"Reducing the size of a royal family too far could inadvertently, or deliberately, remove an important part of its rationale and whittle away at its legitimacy?" said Morris.

This particular desire of the Prince of Wales could also mean that some of the properties held by the monarchy for over centuries, will have to be sold.

Prince Charles could be following in the steps of Sweden’s King Carl XVI who also stripped off royal titles from numerous members of the royal house. 

