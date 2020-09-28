Can't connect right now! retry
Leighton Meester urges Americans to vote out 'hateful would-be dictator' Donald Trump

Leighton Meester posted a video of herself on Instagram singing a song from The Sound of Music 

Hollywood star Leighton Meester has joined other celebrities in urging Americans to exercise their democratic rights in the upcoming general election in the US.

The Gossip Girl actor posted a video of herself on Instagram singing a song from The Sound of Music that encircles a surge in fascism.

Crooning to Edelweiss from the 1959 musical, the actor took an indirect dig at US President Donald Trump, urging her followers to get rid of the “hateful, would-be dictator.”

“In The Sound of Music, Captain von Trapp sings ‘Edelweiss’ to his beloved country as it’s being taken over by fascism. It’s my solemn duty and honor to join you all in voting this hateful, would-be dictator and all his enablers out of office on November 3rd,” she wrote in the caption. 

