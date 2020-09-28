Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Sep 28 2020
Prince Harry was ‘imprisoned’ by Meghan Markle during TIME's 100 appearance: expert

Monday Sep 28, 2020

Things between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the rest of the British royal family seem to be getting intense with each passing day.

According to reports, the latest comments by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex about the upcoming US election could result in Queen Elizabeth brutally severing ties with the former royals.

In an interview with talkRADIO, royal commentator, Angela Levin said that these comments by the couple could be the breaking point and may result in the Queen taking strict action.

The host, Julia Hartley-Brewer asked Levin: "Do you think the moves will now go ahead for removing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, and the HRH titles from them? So, not just making them non-working royal members, but non-royal altogether?”

Levin responded saying: "At the end of the March next year is when they are meant to review their arrangement with the Queen. I am quite convinced that this is when they will have to leave all their titles and royal membership behind."

She went on express her sympathies for Harry, saying: "I want to say poor Harry, really. He was sitting on that bench, looking as if he was imprisoned, because Meghan moved right up to him so he had very little room to move.”

"When she turned to him, to listen to him saying things about online hatred, she looked so harsh, that if he doesn't get it right, he will be in trouble later,” she added. 

