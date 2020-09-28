Prince Harry’s confession leaves royal fans shocked: ‘I don’t like England much’

By moving away to the US, Prince Harry has effectively severed most of his regal ties. Not only that, a recently resurfaced interview clearly foreshadows the prince’s decision and even showcases his thoughts regarding the UK.

Back in 2009, Prince Harry spoke to the Daily Telegraph regarding his 10-week tour in the line of duty, all amid the heat of battle in the Helmand province and it was there that the prince became candid about his personal thoughts regarding the UK

He claimed “I don't want to sit around in Windsor. But I generally don't like England that much and, you know, it's nice to be away from all the press and the papers."

In light of this resurfaced piece of information, royal author Omid Scobie also gave his thoughts regarding Prince Harry’s life plans moving forward and admitted to Vanity Fair that the royal is probably "happier than ever" and "doesn't miss his old life at all."

The author believes Harry has found home with his family and is "very content" with the “thriving” state of his marriage and professional life.

However, Ingrid Seward has her own thoughts about the situation. She believes, the prince is “embracing his new life and everything is an adventure right now. He has moved on very quickly, and I don't think he misses his old life at all."