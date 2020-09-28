Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Sep 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s confession leaves royal fans shocked: ‘I don’t like England much’

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 28, 2020

Prince Harry’s confession leaves royal fans shocked: ‘I don’t like England much’

By moving away to the US, Prince Harry has effectively severed most of his regal ties. Not only that, a recently resurfaced interview clearly foreshadows the prince’s decision and even showcases his thoughts regarding the UK.

Back in 2009, Prince Harry spoke to the Daily Telegraph regarding his 10-week tour in the line of duty, all amid the heat of battle in the Helmand province and it was there that the prince became candid about his personal thoughts regarding the UK

He claimed “I don't want to sit around in Windsor. But I generally don't like England that much and, you know, it's nice to be away from all the press and the papers."

In light of this resurfaced piece of information, royal author Omid Scobie also gave his thoughts regarding Prince Harry’s life plans moving forward and admitted to Vanity Fair that the royal is probably "happier than ever" and "doesn't miss his old life at all."

The author believes Harry has found home with his family and is "very content" with the “thriving” state of his marriage and professional life.

However, Ingrid Seward has her own thoughts about the situation. She believes, the prince is “embracing his new life and everything is an adventure right now. He has moved on very quickly, and I don't think he misses his old life at all."

More From Entertainment:

Hamza Ali Abbasi announces his return to acting after a long break

Hamza Ali Abbasi announces his return to acting after a long break
Prince Harry was ‘imprisoned’ by Meghan Markle during TIME's 100 appearance: expert

Prince Harry was ‘imprisoned’ by Meghan Markle during TIME's 100 appearance: expert
Prince Harry heavily dependent on Meghan Markle for emotional support

Prince Harry heavily dependent on Meghan Markle for emotional support
Are Meghan Markle, Prince Harry planning for second child?

Are Meghan Markle, Prince Harry planning for second child?
Selena Gomez doesn’t want people to see her as 'just sad and hurt'

Selena Gomez doesn’t want people to see her as 'just sad and hurt'
A nanny who threatened the Queen’s ultimate authority fired overnight

A nanny who threatened the Queen’s ultimate authority fired overnight
Joaquin Phoenix names infant son 'River' after beloved deceased family member

Joaquin Phoenix names infant son 'River' after beloved deceased family member
Chrissy Teigen gushes over her ‘strong’ third baby for ‘working so hard’

Chrissy Teigen gushes over her ‘strong’ third baby for ‘working so hard’
Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski sparks pregnancy rumours with ‘great parenting’ tips

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Nicole Poturalski sparks pregnancy rumours with ‘great parenting’ tips
K-Pop powerhouse BTS announces second album for 2020

K-Pop powerhouse BTS announces second album for 2020
Ben Affleck’s friends believe he and Ana de Armas may get engaged soon

Ben Affleck’s friends believe he and Ana de Armas may get engaged soon
Tana Mongeau, Noah Cyrus spark rumors of rekindled romance

Tana Mongeau, Noah Cyrus spark rumors of rekindled romance

Latest

view all