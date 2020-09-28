Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Sep 28 2020
Kylie Jenner leaves fans awestruck as shares new selfie

Monday Sep 28, 2020

Make-up mogul Kylie Jenner stunned fans as she displayed her radiant look in a new selfie she shared on her Instagram.

The reality star showed off her famous pout while highlighting her voluminous lightened locks, which cascaded over her shoulders and down her chest.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star slays in the sizzling post as she flaunted a bit of her cleavage in a plaid top while gazing longingly into the camera.

The 23-year-old beauty captioned it simply, while adding some twinkling star emojis.

morning

Earlier, she was seen departing a sports bar in West Hollywood in a casual jeans and a T-shirt.

Instead of her usual glamorous looks, she kept her outfit low key and comfortable with a dark oversize T-shirt.

