Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu lauds Pakistan govt's efforts to restore actor's Peshawar abode

Saira Banu elated over Pakistan's decision of preserving Dilip Kumar's ancestral home in Peshawat

Veteran Indian actor Dilip Kumar's wife, Saira Banu, has lauded the government of Pakistan for taking an initiative to restore the actor's ancestral home located in Peshawar.

Upon learning of Kyber-Pakhtunkhwa government's decision to purchase the houses of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor for preservation, Banu said, "Mashallah."

In a chat with Times of India, she shared, "I wish the provincial government success in its efforts and sincerely hope that this time the dream comes true. Mashallah.”

She went on to add, “My heart fills up with joy each time I receive the same news about the ancestral home of Yousuf Saheb in Peshawar in North West Frontier province which the provincial government has been repeatedly trying to turn into a monument for posterity.

"It has come up so many times in the past and I have appreciated the tenacity with which the government is pursuing the mission of turning the house into a museum for the public to visit and feel the vintage charm of the house where Dilip Saheb grew up like any bright boy of the province," Banu added.

The actor's wife went on to reveal that they visited Kumar's ancestral home, situated in Peshawar's Qissa Khwani bazaar area, some years ago.

Kumar became emotional as he recalled his childhood memories, she added.

Meanwhile, the owner of the haveli has reportedly asked for Rs200 crore to sell the historic building to the KP government.