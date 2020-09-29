Can't connect right now! retry
‘Big Bang Theory’s’ Jim Parsons on his COVID-19 diagnosis and how Sheldon would feel

Big Bang Theory’s beloved star Jim Parsons recently detailed his personal ordeal against COVID-19 in an interview and even dished over how Sheldon Cooper would have possibly reacted to living in such a day and age.

On an episode for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Parsons went into great detail over his most troubling and agonizing symptoms and was quoted telling Fallon, "Yeah, we had it. Tom and I both had it early on, it was like middle of March.”

The actor went on to explain, “We didn't know what it was. We thought we had colds. And then, it seemed less likely and then finally we lost our sense of smell and taste. Utterly, and it defies the descriptions.”

“For me I didn't realize how completely taste and smell could be gone. And when you're in quarantine and there's really nothing to do but eat. Oh my god, that was brutal."

During his recovery period Parsons admits he ventured into more creative outlets to pass the time, but nothing really stuck as strongly as acting.

He admitted, "I tried other creative outlets because acting, obviously wasn't happening, and I took a painting class for a while, I took.”

"I took a creative writing class for a while, and everything petered out I don't know if the truth is, well, you're just an actor and that's what you do and that's what you should do or if it's just I really don't have the see-through-stick-to-itiveness for anything."

With Parsons being hailed for his most iconic role as Sheldon Cooper, many of his fans wonder how the notorious germophobic would have reacted to such a world changing situation.

Parsons set all curiosity aside during the course of his interview and even touched upon his past character’s reaction regarding the same.

"He was built for this,” Parsons quipped. "This is the moment he was waiting for. I was saying earlier, he, we had an entire episode which I didn't think about until recently where he would have like a Shel-bot where he had like a video screen on a remote control wheelie thing.”

“And that was when people still needed to get together in groups and so he would just send that out and sit in his room. Don't touch me don't sneeze on me. And so, I guess, he'd be fine.”

