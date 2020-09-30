Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Sep 30 2020
'Supergirl' actress Melissa Benoist reacts to Trump, Biden debate

Wednesday Sep 30, 2020

Melissa Marie Benoist, who plays the titular character in superhero drama series Supergirl, on Tuesday joined the celebrities who are criticising Donald Trump after his first encounter with Joe Biden.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the meaning of two words used by the President during the debate

Instead of condemning a white supremacists, the president called on a  far-right group, to "stand back" and "stand by".

Many people saw it as the president's reluctance to condemn racism.

Melissa shared the definition of "Stand back and "Stand by" by Merriam-Webster.

Here's her Insta story. 


